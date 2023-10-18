Colour B4 Ultimate Hair Colour Remover Kit

Colour B4 Ulmte Hair Colour Remover Kit

ColourB4™ gives you the freedom to change your hair colour and be the colour you want to be. ColourB4™ is the easy way to remove hair colour at home. Simply comb in, wait, rinse away and your hair is free of colour without using ammonia or bleach! The benefits of ColourB4™ - Removes permanent, semi-permanent hair colour and colour build-up* - Colour B4 hair colour remover allows you to re-colour hair directly after use, however it is advised to allow your scalp and hair to rest for 1-3 days after. *Please note: ColourB4™ takes you back to your natural or lightest shade. It will return your hair to its natural colour if the artificial hair colour applied is darker than your natural level. If you have previously bleached or lightened your hair, ColourB4™ is unable to return the (original) natural pigment. If you have applied a very dark or fashion colour (such as vibrant red or purple) to bleached, porous or grey hair, the cuticle may have been permanently stained. ColourB4™ cannot remove cuticle staining.

New Liquid Formula World no.1 best seller No Bleach or Ammonia Gently Removes Permanent or Semi-Permanent Hair Dye Peta Approved - Vegan - Global Animal Test Policy

Ingredients

Bottle A - Activator: Aqua (Water, Eau), Disodium Hydroxysulfoacetate, Disodium Hydroxysulfinoacetate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Sulfite, Chlorphenesin, Bottle B - Remover: Aqua (Water, Eau), Citric Acid, Maleic Acid, Propanediol, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellol, Linalool, Bottle C - Buffer: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Decyl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Lauryl Glucoside, Chlorphenesin, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sorbic Acid, Linalool, CI 16035 (Red 40)

Net Contents

3 x 60ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use See enclosed instructions Skin Tolerance Test Make up a sample of product, following the directions for use, and apply it to a small area of skin on your inner arm. Ensure that you rinse it off thoroughly after the recommended time. If after 24 hours there is no adverse reaction proceed with full application. If you experience any tingling or burning sensation during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with water. If this sensation persists, seek medical advice. Hair Strand Test It is essential that you carry out a strand test to view your potential results before you apply the entire contents. See instructions. After using ColourB4™ your hair is now in perfect condition to re-colour. Contains one application Hair longer than shoulder length or very thick hair may require 2 boxes.

Lower age limit

16 Years