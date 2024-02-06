Crosta & Mollica Parmigiana Aubergine, Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil 400g

Remove the tray from the box and place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 35-40 mins until golden. Leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Instructions: 200°C, 180°C Fan, Gas 6, 35-40 mins Remove the tray from the box and place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 35-40 mins until golden. Leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Once cooked, do not reheat.

Store frozen at -18°C. Once cooked, consume within 24 hours.Best before: See side of pack.

For an authentic al forno flavour, bake in the oven until golden.

For an authentic al forno flavour, bake in the oven until golden.

May contain Soy and Mustard Seed. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

May contain Soy and Mustard Seed. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

In Southern Italian kitchens, loud and lengthy preparations make for rich and comforting dishes. Aubergines are something of a culinary staple in this part of Italy and we think they're at their best here, fried then layered between slow-cooked tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

In Southern Italian kitchens, loud and lengthy preparations make for rich and comforting dishes. Aubergines are something of a culinary staple in this part of Italy and we think they're at their best here, fried then layered between slow-cooked tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024