The Real Seafood Co. Ready to Eat Crayfish tails 100g

The Real Seafood Co. Ready to Eat Crayfish tails 100g

£4.00

£4.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 100g
Energy
385kJ
91kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Defrosted, cooked and peeled crayfish meat
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Sourced, Prepared, DeliciousReady to EatCooked & Peeled
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Crayfish (Procambarus Clarkii) (Crustaceans) (97%), Salt, Acidity Regulators: Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

Also, not suitable for customers with an allergy to Molluscs or Fish due to catch method. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

