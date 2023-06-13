We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Monster Munch Pickled Onion Flavour Crisps 5 X 24G

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
472kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1967 kJ

Pickled Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
- Multipack of Monster Munch Pickled Onion flavour Walkers Crisps- Multipack contains 5 x Monster Munch Pickled Onion flavour Walkers Crisps- Fresh taste guaranteed- Suitable for vegetarians- No added MSG, Artificial Colours or Preservatives
Looks like a WALKERS CRISP, tastes like Pickled Onion MONSTER MUNCH. Insane...ly great idea.
100% Quality IngredientsFresh Taste GuaranteedNo added MSG, Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 120G
100% Quality IngredientsFresh Taste GuaranteedNo added MSG, Artificial Colours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Flavourings, Onion Powder, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Mustard seed]

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery. Contains: See highlighted ingrdients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 servings

Net Contents

5g ℮

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial ColoursFree From Preservatives

