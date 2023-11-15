Fybocalm Wind & Bloating Pain Relief 30 Tablets

FyboCalm Wind & Bloating Pain Relief 30 Tblts

Naturally Derived* *Functional ingredients: Xyloglucan (derived from Tamarind Seeds) and Pea Protein (80.3% of total ingredients) Intended Use Fybocalm Wind & Bloating Relief Capsules are a medical device intended for the treatment of functional abdominal bloating and distension, including gas-related symptoms such as flatulence. How it Works The unique Gutshield™ Technology powered by Xyloglucan, which is naturally derived from tamarind seeds, combined with Pea Protein, forms a protective film on the intestinal walls. This barrier helps prevent gut irritation to reduce discomfort. - Long-lasting relief from recurrent wind, bloating and abdominal discomfort - Helps prevent gut symptoms recurring - Forms a protective film to soothe, strengthen and promote the restoration of gut lining

FyboCalm and the FyboCalm logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.

Relieves bloating, wind and abdominal pain in 2 hours Lactose Free Gluten Free

Ingredients

Xyloglucan, Pea Protein, Magnesium Stearate (Vegetable Origin), Capsule composition: Hypromellose, Titanium Dioxide

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage