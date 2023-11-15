We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fybocalm Wind & Bloating Pain Relief 30 Tablets

5(1)
FyboCalm Wind & Bloating Pain Relief 30 Tblts
Naturally Derived**Functional ingredients: Xyloglucan (derived from Tamarind Seeds) and Pea Protein (80.3% of total ingredients)Intended UseFybocalm Wind & Bloating Relief Capsules are a medical device intended for the treatment of functional abdominal bloating and distension, including gas-related symptoms such as flatulence.How it WorksThe unique Gutshield™ Technology powered by Xyloglucan, which is naturally derived from tamarind seeds, combined with Pea Protein, forms a protective film on the intestinal walls. This barrier helps prevent gut irritation to reduce discomfort.- Long-lasting relief from recurrent wind, bloating and abdominal discomfort- Helps prevent gut symptoms recurring- Forms a protective film to soothe, strengthen and promote the restoration of gut lining
FyboCalm and the FyboCalm logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Relieves bloating, wind and abdominal pain in 2 hoursLactose FreeGluten Free

Ingredients

Xyloglucan, Pea Protein, Magnesium Stearate (Vegetable Origin), Capsule composition: Hypromellose, Titanium Dioxide

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: Adults aged 18 years and above: 1 capsule before each main meal (3 capsules per day) for 5-10 days, depending on symptoms. This treatment can be maintained if a maintenance therapy is necessary.Instructions for use: Swallow the capsule with liquids.

