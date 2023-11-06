We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Vibrant Chicken Fajita Cones 130g

Tesco 9 Vibrant Chicken Fajita Cones 130g

£4.50

£3.46/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each chicken fajita cone
Energy
125kJ
30kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 962kJ / 229kcal

Mini tortillas filled with chicken breast, spicy tomato sauce, mature Cheddar cheese, smoky roast red pepper sauce, sweetcorn, roasted red peppers and jalapenos.
FUN Fabulously filled WITH SWEETCORN AND PEPPERS
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Sweetcorn, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Jalapeño Chilli, Tomato, Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Spices, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Red Pepper Powder, Red Wine Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Olive Oil, Oregano, Sea Salt, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Onion Powder, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Flour, Tomato Powder, Lime Juice Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dried Chilli Flakes, Mustard Seed, Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

130g e

