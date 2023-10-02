We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Salmon Teriyaki Skewers 280g

Tesco 8 Salmon Teriyaki Skewers 280g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One skewer
Energy
142kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 509kJ / 120kcal

Salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) pieces in a soy, garlic, ginger teriyaki marinade with a teriyaki sauce sachet.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Skewers of wild salmon with Teriyaki sauce.
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (77%), Teriyaki Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Salt, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat, Flavouring, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Maltodextrin, Cocoa Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper], Sugar, Yeast Extract (Barley), Distilled Vinegar Powder, Garlic, Onion, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Water, Ginger, Anise, Cinnamon, Colour (Plain Caramel), Soya Bean, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Wheat, Salt, Flavouring, Anti-caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam
Made using salmon caught in the Pacific Ocean using seines.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

280g e

