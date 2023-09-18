We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Ginger Danish 2 Pack
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Ginger Danish 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Rhubarb & Ginger Danish 2 Pack

£2.00

£1.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pastry (92g)
Energy
1340kJ
321kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17.7g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1456kJ / 348kcal

Flaky pastry, with a ginger custard filling, topped with rhubarb and spiced biscuit crumb.
Flaky Danish pastry, filled with a ginger custard, topped with chunky rhubarb and spiced speculoos crumb. Freshly baked in store, our nostalgic rhubarb & ginger Danish pastries are made of 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, with mellow rhubarb, warming ginger, a creamy custard filling and topped with a spiced speculoos crumb. Finished with a dusting of icing sugar by our bakers.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rhubarb (16%), Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Icing Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Rhubarb Puree (1.5%), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Coconut Fat, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Sodium Alginate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Ginger Powder, Black Carrot Concentrate, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Cinnamon, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

1

