We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Slow-Cooked Beef Ragu with "Vino Chianti DOP" Ravioli 250g

Tesco Finest Slow-Cooked Beef Ragu with "Vino Chianti DOP" Ravioli 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£13.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1348kJ
321kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.25g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ / 214kcal

Fresh egg pasta parcels filled with slow-cooked beef, portobello mushrooms and wine "Vino Chianti DOP".
Our Finest filled pasta has been expertly crafted by the Voltan family from the Venice region. This silky ravioli encases a slow cooked, tender, beef ragu, made with earthy portobello mushrooms, and enriched with a full bodied "Vino Chianti DOP".
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fresh Egg Pasta [Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Water], Cooked Beef (11%), Onion, Portobello Mushrooms (9%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Carrot, Water, Tomato Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Dried Potato, Wild Garlic, Wine "Vino Chianti DOP" (1%), Salt, Flavouring, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Mushroom Juice, Garlic, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Spices, Corn Starch, Olive Oil, Sugar, Herbs, Yeast.

Allergy Information

May contain soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using Made using EU beef and EU & non-EU wheat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

View all Tortelloni & Fresh Pasta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here