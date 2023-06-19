We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Florette Classic Crispy Salad Strong 140g

Florette Classic Crispy Salad Strong 140g

3.5(2)
Write a review

£1.70

£1.21/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Crunchy radicchio, delicate lambs lettuce and crisp frisée
A strong and tasty mix of vibrant red radicchio, delicate lamb’s lettuce and crispy frisée.
Up your salad game and make salads fun again! Our leaves are just the starting point to creating delicious dishes - So why not make it #unFloretteable?Discover our wide range of tasty recipes and learn more about our Freshness Guarantee (or your money back!) at www.florettesalad.co.uk
Fresh & Tasty ...NaturallyWashed & ready to eatFarmer OwnedSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Mixed Salad Leaves in Variable Proportions: Frisée, Lambs Lettuce, Radicchio

Net Contents

140g ℮

View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here