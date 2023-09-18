Snack A Jacks Jumbo Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 117G

Snack a Jacks Salt & Vinegar Sharing Rice Cakes Crisps 117g

- Zingy flavour jumbo snacks made with rice and corn - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind - Each snack contains 43 calories - Suitable for vegetarians - Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG

What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction. That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG. Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per snack. The day is yours. Seize the snack!

Popped, never fried 43 kcal per snack Suitable for Vegetarians Made with Quality Ingredients We're crunchy

Pack size: 117G

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (46%), Maize (with germ removed), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavourings, Salt, Acid (Citric acid), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Vinegar Powder], Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Net Contents

117g ℮