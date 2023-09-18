We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snack A Jacks Jumbo Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 117G
Snack A Jacks Jumbo Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 117G

Snack A Jacks Jumbo Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 117G

£2.30

£1.97/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving contains:
Energy
183kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745 kJ

Snack a Jacks Salt & Vinegar Sharing Rice Cakes Crisps 117g
- Zingy flavour jumbo snacks made with rice and corn- Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind- Each snack contains 43 calories- Suitable for vegetarians- Contains no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG
What's poppin'? Forget frying. We pop non-stop until we reach total snackisfaction.That means mouth-tinglin' flavour with absolutely no artificial colours or preservatives and no added MSG.Cave to the crave. You want it? You got it. Open up and dig in to unstoppable flavour that's under 100 calories per snack.The day is yours. Seize the snack!
Popped, never fried43 kcal per snackSuitable for VegetariansMade with Quality IngredientsWe're crunchy
Pack size: 117G
Popped, never fried
43 kcal per snack
Suitable for Vegetarians
Made with Quality Ingredients

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (46%), Maize (with germ removed), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavourings, Salt, Acid (Citric acid), Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Vinegar Powder], Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Net Contents

117g ℮

