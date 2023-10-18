Ibuleve Pain Relief 5% Gel Ibuprofen 50g

Irritant

Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not use on children under 12 years of age except on the advice of a doctor. If symptoms persist for more than 2 weeks, consult your doctor or pharmacist. BEFORE USING IBULEVE PAIN RELIEF 5% GEL: Do not use if you are sensitive to any of the ingredients or have previously shown hypersensitivity to ibuprofen, aspirin or related painkillers. Patients with asthma, an active peptic ulcer or a history of kidney problems, should seek medical advice before use, as should patients already taking aspirin or other painkillers. Not to be used during pregnancy or breast-feeding. Keep away from the eyes, nose and mouth. Do not use on broken skin or under protective waterproof dressings. Do not store above 25°C. Replace cap tightly after use. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Fire Hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames. Clothing and bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily. Use this medicine only on your skin.