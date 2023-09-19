We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Butter Chicken with Baby Spinach Traybake 836g

Tesco Butter Chicken with Baby Spinach Traybake 836g

5(1)
Write a review

£7.00

£8.37/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1430kJ
343kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
21.4g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 184kcal

Marinated chicken thigh strips, in a spiced coconut, butter and tomato tikka sauce, with baby spinach, parsley, and chilli.
TRAYBAKE Rich & Creamy Creamy & Aromatic marinated chicken thighs with peppers, spring onion, baby corn and red chillies
Pack size: 836G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (59%), Tikka Sauce [Water, Onion Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut Extract, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Demerara Sugar, Coriander Seed, Red Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Coriander, Salt, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cardamom, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Fenugreek], Baby Spinach, Sugar, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Rice Flour, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Cream (Milk), Cider Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Onion Powder, Nigella Seed, Water, Cumin, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Red Chilli, Butter (Milk), Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Black Pepper, Onion, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Citric Acid, Cinnamon, Citrus Fibre, Fenugreek, Coriander Leaf, Lactic Acid, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Paprika, Caraway Seed, Oregano, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British or EU chicken. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

836g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here