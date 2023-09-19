Tesco Butter Chicken with Baby Spinach Traybake 836g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (59%), Tikka Sauce [Water, Onion Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut Extract, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Demerara Sugar, Coriander Seed, Red Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Coriander, Salt, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Cardamom, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Fenugreek], Baby Spinach, Sugar, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Rice Flour, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Cream (Milk), Cider Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Onion Powder, Nigella Seed, Water, Cumin, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Red Chilli, Butter (Milk), Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Black Pepper, Onion, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Citric Acid, Cinnamon, Citrus Fibre, Fenugreek, Coriander Leaf, Lactic Acid, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Extract, Paprika, Caraway Seed, Oregano, Clove.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (187g**)
|Energy
|765kJ / 184kcal
|1430kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|11.5g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|8.4g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Protein
|14.7g
|27.6g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 863g typically weighs 749g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
