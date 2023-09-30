Kendamil Goat Toddler Milk Stage 3 12 To 36 Months 800g

KENDAMIL GOAT TDLR MILK STAGE 3, 12-36M 800G
From our family to yoursUK RecipeAward-winning recipe, developed in the UKFamily BusinessOur local family business puts your family firstFrom farm to formulaA2 Whole MilkWe proudly use whole A2 goat milk fatsNo Palm OilKinder to your baby and our planetGoat Whey60:40 whey: casein, as found in breastmilkPlant-Based DHAUniquely fish-free omega-3, protecting our oceansVegetarianThe only goat formula that is veggie friendlyAward-winningQueen's AwardProud winners of the Queen's award60+ Years of scienceImmune system + vitamin D¹Visual development + DHA³MFGM‡, 3'-GL‡, 4'-GL‡, 6'GL‡Cognitive development + iron²Physical growth + calcium4, lodine5‡As identified within human breastmilk, MFGM = Milk FatGlobule Membrane +Normal functioning as contributed to by the below referenced ingredients.¹Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children, ²Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children, ³DHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of age. Benefit from daily intake of 100mg of DHA, ⁴Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, ⁵lodine contributes to the normal growth of children.
Welcome to our homeKendamil is a family business located in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place we proudly call home.With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, we combine the finest, natural ingredients to develop a unique toddler goat milk as kind as your baby.Closer to nature and kinder by miles.Trusted Globally60+ years' heritage serving millions of happy parentsKendamil cereals!Kendamil cereals are made with love using the finest fruit and vegetables. Palm oil free, vegetarian and no added sugar.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Whole MilkNo Palm OilPlant-Based DHAContains A2 MilkBoard of Trade United Kingdom - Award WinningThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise Winner 2020 - Award WinningNo GMOSGOS
Pack size: 800G
Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in childrenIron contributes to normal cognitive development of childrenDHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of ageCalcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in childrenlodine contributes to the normal growth of children
Ingredients
Whole Goat Milk, Goat Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Ascorbate, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Ferrous Sulphate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Nucleotides (Cytidine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'- Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'- Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'- Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Preparing your toddler milkSnap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place thumbs under the lip and push up to open the lid. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of the foil.1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised beaker.3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the beaker. Use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop.4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the beaker and shake well to dissolve powder.5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist.Feeding guide (12-36 months)Add 1 level scoop of powder to each 30ml of waterª. This feeding table should only be used as a guide. All toddlers are different and so may require more or less than is shown below. Kendamil Goat Toddler Milk should be fed on demand. If you need advice talk to your healthcare professional.Age of baby: 12-36 months, Water per feedª: 180ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 6ªfreshly boiled and cooled; ᵇ 1 level scoop = 4.6gImportant Feeding Instructions:Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw it away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.
Lower age limit
13 Months
upper-age-limit
36 Months