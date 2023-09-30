Kendamil Goat Toddler Milk Stage 3 12 To 36 Months 800g

KENDAMIL GOAT TDLR MILK STAGE 3, 12-36M 800G

From our family to yours UK Recipe Award-winning recipe, developed in the UK Family Business Our local family business puts your family first From farm to formula A2 Whole Milk We proudly use whole A2 goat milk fats No Palm Oil Kinder to your baby and our planet Goat Whey 60:40 whey: casein, as found in breastmilk Plant-Based DHA Uniquely fish-free omega-3, protecting our oceans Vegetarian The only goat formula that is veggie friendly Award-winning Queen's Award Proud winners of the Queen's award 60+ Years of science Immune system + vitamin D¹ Visual development + DHA³ MFGM‡, 3'-GL‡, 4'-GL‡, 6'GL‡ Cognitive development + iron² Physical growth + calcium4, lodine5 ‡As identified within human breastmilk, MFGM = Milk Fat Globule Membrane +Normal functioning as contributed to by the below referenced ingredients. ¹Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children, ²Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children, ³DHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of age. Benefit from daily intake of 100mg of DHA, ⁴Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, ⁵lodine contributes to the normal growth of children.

Welcome to our home Kendamil is a family business located in the English Lake District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the place we proudly call home. With over 60 years' expertise in infant nutrition, we combine the finest, natural ingredients to develop a unique toddler goat milk as kind as your baby. Closer to nature and kinder by miles. Trusted Globally 60+ years' heritage serving millions of happy parents Kendamil cereals! Kendamil cereals are made with love using the finest fruit and vegetables. Palm oil free, vegetarian and no added sugar.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Whole Milk No Palm Oil Plant-Based DHA Contains A2 Milk

Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children Iron contributes to normal cognitive development of children DHA contributes to the normal visual development of infants up to 12 months of age Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children lodine contributes to the normal growth of children

Ingredients

Whole Goat Milk, Goat Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (from Milk), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Lactate, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Ascorbate, Oil from the Microalgae Schizochytrium Sp., Ferrous Sulphate, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Nucleotides (Cytidine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Uridine-5'- Monophosphate, Adenosine-5'- Monophosphate, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate, Disodium Guanosine-5'- Monophosphate), L-Carnitine, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Calcium Pantothenate, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Preparation and Usage

Preparing your toddler milk Snap open tamper-proof clip and dispose of immediately and safely, away from children. Hold the top of the can with both hands, place thumbs under the lip and push up to open the lid. The scoop is held inside the lid. Open the foil seal by pulling back on the easy open tab carefully and safely, then dispose of the foil. 1 Wash hands, then sterilise your feeding utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. 2 Fill kettle with 1 litre of freshly run tap water (do not use repeatedly boiled water). Boil and leave to cool for 30 minutes, so it remains at a temperature of at least 70°C. Measure the required water into a sterilised beaker. 3 Using the scoop provided, add the correct number of levelled scoops to the beaker. Use the straight edge inside the lid to level each scoop. 4 Place a sterilised teat and cap on the beaker and shake well to dissolve powder. 5 Cool to a natural body temperature by running the bottle (lid on) under cold running water. Always test the temperature of the formula on the inside of your wrist. Feeding guide (12-36 months) Add 1 level scoop of powder to each 30ml of waterª. This feeding table should only be used as a guide. All toddlers are different and so may require more or less than is shown below. Kendamil Goat Toddler Milk should be fed on demand. If you need advice talk to your healthcare professional. Age of baby: 12-36 months, Water per feedª: 180ml, Scoops per feedᵇ: 6 ªfreshly boiled and cooled; ᵇ 1 level scoop = 4.6g Important Feeding Instructions: Use the correct amount of levelled scoops as directed. Using too much, or too little can make your baby ill. If your feed has not been used within 2 hours, we recommend that you throw it away and start again. Do not add food products such as cows' milk to your baby's milk, and do not re-heat in a microwave.

