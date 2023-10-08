We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Vegetable Brie & Cranberry Lattice 500G

Tesco Vegetable Brie & Cranberry Lattice 500G

£3.50

£7.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
1158kJ
276kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 990kJ / 236kcal

Puff pastry lattice filled with vegetables, brie full fat soft cheese, topped with cranberry sauce, sprinkled with thyme.
Rich & Creamy wrapped in puff pastry
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetables (15%) [Red Onion, Chickpeas, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper], Palm Oil, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (4.5%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Soya Extract, Reconstituted Wheat Protein, Cherry, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Pea Protein, Sage, Red Onion, Thyme, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Extract], Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Nutmeg, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

