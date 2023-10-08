Tesco Vegetable Brie & Cranberry Lattice 500G
£3.50
£7.00/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetables (15%) [Red Onion, Chickpeas, Onion, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper], Palm Oil, Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (4.5%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Soya Extract, Reconstituted Wheat Protein, Cherry, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Pea Protein, Sage, Red Onion, Thyme, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Extract], Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Olive Oil, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Nutmeg, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|990kJ / 236kcal
|1158kJ / 276kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|32.9g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|3.5g
|Protein
|8.5g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.91g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 468g.
|-
|-
