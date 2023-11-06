We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 9 New York Deli Style Pastrami Ciabattas 120g

Tesco Finest 9 New York Deli Style Pastrami Ciabattas 120g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One ciabatta
Energy
93kJ
22kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 842kJ / 200kcal

British beef pastrami, mustard, béchamel sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and gherkins on a rye ciabatta.
9 rye and black pepper panini bites with pastrami, tangy American mustard, pickled gherkins and Emmental cheese.Tangy & Moreish with American mustard, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Emmental cheeses
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef Pastrami (23%) [Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Dextrin, Salt, Sugar, Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Paprika, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Black Pepper Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Cane Molasses, Garlic Oil, Red Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Spirit Vinegar, Gherkin, Mustard Flour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Salt, Yeast, Mustard Bran, Butterfat (Milk), Rye Flour, Olive Oil, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Turmeric Powder, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acetic Acid, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

