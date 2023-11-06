Tesco Finest 9 New York Deli Style Pastrami Ciabattas 120g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 93kJ
-
- 22kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.15g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef Pastrami (23%) [Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Dextrin, Salt, Sugar, Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Paprika, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Black Pepper Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Cane Molasses, Garlic Oil, Red Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Spirit Vinegar, Gherkin, Mustard Flour, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Salt, Yeast, Mustard Bran, Butterfat (Milk), Rye Flour, Olive Oil, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Turmeric Powder, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Acetic Acid, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One ciabatta (11g**)
|Energy
|842kJ / 200kcal
|93kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|12.9g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.32g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 120g typically weighs 102g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
