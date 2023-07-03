Dairylea Lunchers Ham & Cheese 74g

Cheese food slices (35 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Cooked cured ham slices (31%) formed from pork leg pieces with starch. Enjoy as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

Lunchers - A fun snack for the fridge and lunchbox With Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Stack, Snack, Satisfy! A good source of calcium Source of Protein With Sunflower Oil No artificial colours or flavours added

Pack size: 74G

Ingredients

Cheese Food: Cheese (75%), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Proteins, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithins), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71%), Sunflower Oil (8%), Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cooked Formed Ham: Pork (85%), Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetates), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

1 portion = 74 g. Contains one portion

Net Contents

74g ℮