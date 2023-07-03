We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Lunchers Ham & Cheese 74g

Dairylea Lunchers Ham & Cheese 74g

£1.60

£21.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 74 g tub contains
Energy
899kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

-

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215 kJ

Cheese food slices (35 %) with added vitamin D. Butter flavour wheat crackers. Cooked cured ham slices (31%) formed from pork leg pieces with starch.Enjoy as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
Lunchers - A fun snack for the fridge and lunchboxWith Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Stack, Snack, Satisfy!A good source of calciumSource of ProteinWith Sunflower OilNo artificial colours or flavours added
Pack size: 74G
Vitamin D which contributes to normal absorption of calcium
A good source of calciumSource of Protein

Ingredients

Cheese Food: Cheese (75%), Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Milk Proteins, Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vitamin D, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Sunflower Lecithins), Wheat Crackers: Wheat Flour (71%), Sunflower Oil (8%), Wheat Bran, Sugar, Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Germ, Salt, Flavourings (contains Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cooked Formed Ham: Pork (85%), Starch, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetates), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Number of uses

1 portion = 74 g. Contains one portion

Net Contents

74g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

