Method Antibacterial Hand Wash Orange Yuzu 350ml

Hands. Amazing aren't they? boldly going where others have been before. Best not to think about it and just reach for one of our antibacterial hand washes. Available in our famous cult anti-bac fragrances - addictive wild rhubarb, perky peach blossom + contrary orange yuzu. Made with plant-based and other thoughtful ingredients that kill 99.9% of bacteria + enveloped viruses. Leaving your hands squeaky clean and smelling supreme. It's a lather of love. Pump three times, lather for 60 secs, rinse, dry. High five. We have big plans to make the world a bold, bright and colourful place. Because we believe the good fight can be good fun. Method for change. Our heavenly scented antibacterial hand wash kills 99.9% of bacteria + enveloped viruses. Smells like zesty orange yuzu, not chemicals. Orange yuzu. A contrary combination of orange + lime and a perky pop of yuzu.

