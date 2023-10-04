We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

W7 Sculpture Lover Makeup Set

£13.00

£13.00/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

W7 SCULPT LOVER MAKEUP SET
Honolulu Bronzer & Rebel Blusher, Cheeky Blusher & Shy HighlighterDurability after Opening - Months12 of monthsMascara, Liquid EyelinerDurability after Opening - Months6 of months
Peta Approved - Global Animal Test PolicyVegan & Vegetarian Friendly

Ingredients

Honolulu Bronzer & Rebel Blusher: Talc, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Magnesium Stearate, Boron Nitride, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Nylon-12, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Polyethylene, Silica, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Diisostearyl Malate, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Aluminum Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tin Oxide, Isoceteth-10, [May contain (+/-): FD&C Red No. 40 (CI 16035), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)], Cheeky Blusher & Shy Highlighter: Talc, Mica, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isododecane, Magnesium Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Silica, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Tin Oxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isoceteth-10, [May contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491)], Mascara: Aqua/Water/Eau, Silica, Hydrogenated Microcrystalline Wax, Synthetic Wax, Propylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, PVP, Steareth-21, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Polysorbate 80, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, [May contain (+/-): Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)], Liquid Eyeliner: Aqua/Water/Eau, Acrylates Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, PVP, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Black 2 (CI 77266) (Nano)

