Tesco Thai Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.

Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.

Remove spring roll and set aside.

800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins

For spring roll only: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 mins.

Cook on full power for 7 minutes (800W) / 7 minutes (900W).

Peel back film lid, add 1 tablespoons of water to rice, stir each compartment and re-cover.

Cook on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).

Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Remove from microwave, stir well and serve with spring roll from oven.