Tesco Thai Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g

Tesco Thai Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g

5(4)
£2.50

£0.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
3309kJ
785kcal
39%of the reference intake
Fat
21.5g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.1g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.5g

high

31%of the reference intake
Salt
2.78g

high

46%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 157kcal

Cooked chicken breast pieces in a Thai style red curry sauce, cooked battered chicken breast pieces with added water in a sweet chilli sauce served with cooked long grain coriander rice and a vegetable spring roll.
A Taste of Thailand Thai red style chicken curry & battered chicken in a sweet chilli sauce with coriander rice.
Pack size: 500KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Thai Red Curry Sauce [Water, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Water Chestnut, Red Pepper, Coconut, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Coriander, Spices, Salt, Basil, Yeast Extract, Shallot Purée, Galangal Purée, Lemongrass Purée, Lemon Juice, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt], Cooked Rice Mix [Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Salt, Lime Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Cooked Chicken Breast (8%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Cooked Battered Chicken Breast Nugget (8%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract (contains Barley)], Vegetable Spring Roll [Wheat Flour, Carrot, Beansprout, Cabbage, Cotton Seed Oil, Water Chestnut, Water, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Sugar, Rice Noodles [Rice, Water], Onion, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Soya Oil, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Red Chilli, Spices, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Rice Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Garlic, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Plum Seed Powder, Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat, Coriander].

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

