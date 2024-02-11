Tesco Thai Style Takeaway with Vegetable Spring Roll 500g
£2.50
£0.00/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 3309kJ
-
- 785kcal
- 39%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.5g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.1g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.5g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.78g
- 46%of the reference intake
high
high
high
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Thai Red Curry Sauce [Water, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Water Chestnut, Red Pepper, Coconut, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Coriander, Spices, Salt, Basil, Yeast Extract, Shallot Purée, Galangal Purée, Lemongrass Purée, Lemon Juice, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Red Chilli, Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Wheat, Sea Salt], Cooked Rice Mix [Water, Long Grain Rice, Coriander], Sweet Chilli Sauce [Water, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Salt, Lime Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Cooked Chicken Breast (8%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour], Cooked Battered Chicken Breast Nugget (8%) [Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract (contains Barley)], Vegetable Spring Roll [Wheat Flour, Carrot, Beansprout, Cabbage, Cotton Seed Oil, Water Chestnut, Water, Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Sugar, Rice Noodles [Rice, Water], Onion, Tomato Paste, Corn Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Soya Oil, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Red Chilli, Spices, Sesame Oil, Ginger, Rice Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Garlic, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Distilled Malt Vinegar (Barley), Plum Seed Powder, Mushroom Powder, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat, Coriander].
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (500g)
|Energy
|662kJ / 157kcal
|3309kJ / 785kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|21.5g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.2g
|116.2g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|27.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|5.2g
|Protein
|5.9g
|29.3g
|Salt
|0.56g
|2.78g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Microwave from frozen
Return to
