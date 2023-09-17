Tesco Finest Chicken Korma with Butter Cumin Rice 400g

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a cream, coconut, tomato and cashew nut sauce with cooked butter and cumin rice, topped with almond flakes.

Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced Korma sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. Almonds, cashews & coconut create a rich & creamy sauce and tandoori style marinated, flame seared chicken breast adds a smokiness to the dish. Perfectly paired with buttery & aromatic cumin rice. Flame seared chicken in a creamy coconut sauce. Paired with butter cumin rice and finished with a sprinkle of toasted almond flakes.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Butter Cumin Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Cumin Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Salt, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek], Water, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Yogurt (Milk), Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Flaked Almonds, Cashew Nut, Ground Almonds, Salt, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e