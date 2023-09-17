We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Chicken Korma with Butter Cumin Rice 400g

Tesco Finest Chicken Korma with Butter Cumin Rice 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£10.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2542kJ
607kcal
30%of the reference intake
Fat
26.9g

high

38%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.1g

high

76%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.56g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691kJ / 165kcal

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a cream, coconut, tomato and cashew nut sauce with cooked butter and cumin rice, topped with almond flakes.
Our chefs carefully layer spices in stages to achieve a perfectly balanced Korma sauce. Firstly, the spices are fried whole to release their flavour, before being mixed with ground spices. Finally, fragrant spices are added at the end to provide a delicate aroma to the dish. Almonds, cashews & coconut create a rich & creamy sauce and tandoori style marinated, flame seared chicken breast adds a smokiness to the dish. Perfectly paired with buttery & aromatic cumin rice.Flame seared chicken in a creamy coconut sauce. Paired with butter cumin rice and finished with a sprinkle of toasted almond flakes.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Butter Cumin Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Cumin Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Salt, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Fenugreek], Water, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Yogurt (Milk), Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Flaked Almonds, Cashew Nut, Ground Almonds, Salt, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here