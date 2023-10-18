STATUS USB A AND USB C WALL PLUG FITTING

Fast Charge‡ ‡Fast charge based on USB Type-C in comparison to USB Type-A, where compatible devices and charging leads are used. Total power shared when both usb ports are in use. Mobile device charging times may vary depening on the device being charged. Technical Specification: This 2 gang switched socket is perfect for use around the house. Featuring 1 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C, allowing for mobile devices to charge whilst keeping the socket free for use. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are perfect for charging mobile phones and tablets and other devices. Please check the compatibility of your mobile device before use. If this switched socket is damaged it can not be repaired, it must be disposed of immediately. Featuring safety shuttered sockets to prevent accidental access to live parts. Check the suitable compatibility before installation. Do not use in damp or wet conditions. For indoor use only. For use with a 25mm pattress box. Terminals accept up to 16mm2 cable. Instructions & wiring diagrams enclose. 10 Amp, 220-250C~. USB Specification: Input voltage - 250V~50/60Hz. Output: 2 x 5VDC. Max.: 3.6A (3600mA) Total. 18W Max. Type-C with PD function Type-C Output: 5VDC 3A, 9VDC 2A, 12VDC 1.5AType-A Output: 5VDC 3A, 9VDC 2A, 12VDC 1.5A.

For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste. Please recycle where facilities exist. Check with your Local Authority or retailer for recycling advice. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C187030

2 x 13 AMP Sockets 1 x USB 1 x USB Type-C USB Output - 3.0A (3000mAh) 13A Amp Rated Screw through plate screws included 2 x Screws supplied Quality Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage