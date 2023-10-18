We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Status Usb A And Usb C Wall Plug Fitting

Status Usb A And Usb C Wall Plug Fitting

£15.00

£15.00/each

STATUS USB A AND USB C WALL PLUG FITTING
Fast Charge‡‡Fast charge based on USB Type-C in comparison to USB Type-A, where compatible devices and charging leads are used. Total power shared when both usb ports are in use. Mobile device charging times may vary depening on the device being charged.Technical Specification: This 2 gang switched socket is perfect for use around the house. Featuring 1 x USB Type-A and 1 x USB Type-C, allowing for mobile devices to charge whilst keeping the socket free for use. USB Type-A and Type-C ports are perfect for charging mobile phones and tablets and other devices. Please check the compatibility of your mobile device before use. If this switched socket is damaged it can not be repaired, it must be disposed of immediately. Featuring safety shuttered sockets to prevent accidental access to live parts. Check the suitable compatibility before installation. Do not use in damp or wet conditions. For indoor use only. For use with a 25mm pattress box. Terminals accept up to 16mm2 cable. Instructions & wiring diagrams enclose. 10 Amp, 220-250C~.USB Specification: Input voltage - 250V~50/60Hz. Output: 2 x 5VDC. Max.: 3.6A (3600mA) Total. 18W Max. Type-C with PD function Type-C Output: 5VDC 3A, 9VDC 2A, 12VDC 1.5AType-A Output: 5VDC 3A, 9VDC 2A, 12VDC 1.5A.
For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste. Please recycle where facilities exist. Check with your Local Authority or retailer for recycling advice.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C187030
2 x 13 AMP Sockets1 x USB1 x USB Type-CUSB Output - 3.0A (3000mAh)13A Amp RatedScrew through plate screws included2 x Screws suppliedQuality Approved - Status International (UK) Ltd, People in Pursuit of Excellence

Preparation and Usage

For indoor use only. For use with a 25mm pattress box. Terminals accept up to 16mm2 cable. Instructions & wiring diagrams enclose. 10 Amp, 220-250C~.

