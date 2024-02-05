We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

KP Dry Roasted Peanuts 30g

£0.90

£3.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g pack contains
Energy
740kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2467kJ / 595kcal

Dry Roasted Peanuts
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.® Registered Trade Mark
For on-the-Go SnackingSource of proteinHigh in fibreSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 30G
Source of proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Paprika, Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Spices & Herbs, Colour: Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring], Stabiliser: Acacia Gum

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

30g ℮

