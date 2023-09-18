Bubbleology Fruit Tea Mixology Kit

2 x Passion Fruit flavour syrup. 2 x Raspberry flavour syrup. 1 x Mango flavour filled balls (popping boba) with syrup, with sugar and sweetener. 2 x Strawberry flavour filled balls (popping boba) with syrup, with sugar and sweetener. 2 x Jasmine tea bags.

"Delicious milk and fruit flavours & that signature texture of tapioca pearls or popping boba! Not tried Bubble Tea before? Leave it to us, we'll help you discover the delicious science" ... from the UK's favourite bubble tea brand! Raspberry Chill out with fruity raspberry & mango popping boba Get poppin' Passion Fruit Passionate & exotic with strawberry popping boba Embrace the passion!

Why not try our Milk Tea Mixology Kit... Bubble Tea Mixology at Home

2x25ml + 2x25ml = 100ml and 1x100g + 2x100g + 2x2.5g = 305g Sold by Aimia Foods Limited under sub-licence from Bubbleology UK-L Ltd. Bubbleology is the registered trade mark of Impulse Brands Group Limited.

With popping boba Makes 4 Delicious Bubble Teas! The Delicious Science of Bubble Tea Suitable for Vegetarians

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4

Preparation and Usage

4 Drinks kit Comes with straws Just add water & ice To prepare your fruit bubble teas 1 Each tea bag prepares two bubble teas. Place one tea bag in a large glass and add 200ml of hot water. Leave for maximum up to one minute, any longer will affect delicate flavour. Gently remove the bag without squeezing - take care with hot water. In two separate large glasses, pour 100ml of each of the brewed tea. Can be enjoyed without tea if desired, simply omit the tea bag and instead pour 100ml of cold water in each large glass. 2. Choose a syrup sachet, add to the glass and stir with the tea/water. For a less sweet version of the drink, just use less syrup. 3. Now select your pot of popping boba and add some to the glass. ... One pot of popping boba is perfect for 2 bubble teas! 4. Add 200ml of cold water first, then add ice. 5. Pop in your straw, stir to infuse the flavours & enjoy! Get creative... Add your favourite lemonade or fizz instead of water!

Lower age limit

6 Years