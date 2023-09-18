We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bubbleology Fruit Tea Mixology Kit

Bubbleology Fruit Tea Mixology Kit

£8.50

£8.50/each

Vegetarian

2 x Passion Fruit flavour syrup. 2 x Raspberry flavour syrup. 1 x Mango flavour filled balls (popping boba) with syrup, with sugar and sweetener. 2 x Strawberry flavour filled balls (popping boba) with syrup, with sugar and sweetener. 2 x Jasmine tea bags.
"Delicious milk and fruit flavours & that signature texture of tapioca pearls or popping boba!Not tried Bubble Tea before? Leave it to us, we'll help you discover the delicious science"... from the UK's favourite bubble tea brand!RaspberryChill out with fruity raspberry & mango popping bobaGet poppin'Passion FruitPassionate & exotic with strawberry popping bobaEmbrace the passion!
Why not try our Milk Tea Mixology Kit...Bubble Tea Mixology at Home
2x25ml + 2x25ml = 100ml and 1x100g + 2x100g + 2x2.5g = 305gSold by Aimia Foods Limited under sub-licence from Bubbleology UK-L Ltd.Bubbleology is the registered trade mark of Impulse Brands Group Limited.
With popping bobaMakes 4 Delicious Bubble Teas!The Delicious Science of Bubble TeaSuitable for Vegetarians

Portions per pack: 4

Preparation and Usage

4 Drinks kitComes with strawsJust add water & iceTo prepare your fruit bubble teas1 Each tea bag prepares two bubble teas. Place one tea bag in a large glass and add 200ml of hot water. Leave for maximum up to one minute, any longer will affect delicate flavour. Gently remove the bag without squeezing - take care with hot water. In two separate large glasses, pour 100ml of each of the brewed tea.Can be enjoyed without tea if desired, simply omit the tea bag and instead pour 100ml of cold water in each large glass.2. Choose a syrup sachet, add to the glass and stir with the tea/water.For a less sweet version of the drink, just use less syrup.3. Now select your pot of popping boba and add some to the glass.... One pot of popping boba is perfect for 2 bubble teas!4. Add 200ml of cold water first, then add ice.5. Pop in your straw, stir to infuse the flavours & enjoy!Get creative...Add your favourite lemonade or fizz instead of water!

6 Years

With popping bobaMakes 4 Delicious Bubble Teas!The Delicious Science of Bubble TeaSuitable for Vegetarians
2 x Raspberry Syrup Sachets2 x Passion Fruit Syrup Sachets2 x Strawberry Popping Boba Pots1 x Mango Popping Boba Pot2 x Jasmine Tea Bags4 x Large Straws

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Passion Fruit Juice (4%), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotene), Thickeners (Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.Once opened, store unused components in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. Best before date: See side of pack.

Portions per pack: 4

Nutrition

Typical Values/100ml/serving Tea + 300ml water
Energy1153 kJ785 kJ
-271 kcal186 kcal
Fat0 g0.1 g
(of which saturates)0 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate66.2 g44.9 g
(of which sugars)65.4 g42.6 g
Fibre0.1 g0.8 g
Protein0 g0.1 g
Salt0.15 g0.25 g

