Bear Bars Forest Fruit 4X27g

Bear Bars Forest Fruit 4X27g

£2.00

£18.52/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each bar (27g) contains
Energy
397kJ
95kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1472kJ

Fruit, oat & nut bars with raspberries, strawberries & blackcurrantsBEAR is growing a better tomorrow discover our charity projects & sustainability missionBEARsnacks.co.uk
REAL FruitREAL FlavourREAL Fun!What makes BEAR different?100% natural ingredients - with no added nonsenseNo added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars from fruit, nuts and oatsNever from juice concentrates - only from whole fruit
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207, www.fsc.org
High in fibreNo added sugarReal flavoursomeReal scrummy100% Natural goodness95 kcal per barFruity, Oaty, Scrummy BarGluten freeVegan friendlyKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 108G
High in fibreNo added sugar

Ingredients

Dates 47%, Gluten Free Oats 23%, Sultanas 10%, Soluble Fibre from Tapioca Starch, Cashews 7%, Freeze Dried Raspberries 2.6%, Freeze Dried Strawberries 1.5%, Freeze Dried Blackcurrant Powder 1.5%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts & Soya

Net Contents

4 x 27g ℮

