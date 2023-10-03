Bear Bars Forest Fruit 4X27g

Fruit, oat & nut bars with raspberries, strawberries & blackcurrants BEAR is growing a better tomorrow discover our charity projects & sustainability mission BEARsnacks.co.uk

REAL Fruit REAL Flavour REAL Fun! What makes BEAR different? 100% natural ingredients - with no added nonsense No added sugar - only naturally occurring sugars from fruit, nuts and oats Never from juice concentrates - only from whole fruit

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207, www.fsc.org

High in fibre No added sugar Real flavoursome Real scrummy 100% Natural goodness 95 kcal per bar Fruity, Oaty, Scrummy Bar Gluten free Vegan friendly Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 108G

Ingredients

Dates 47%, Gluten Free Oats 23%, Sultanas 10%, Soluble Fibre from Tapioca Starch, Cashews 7%, Freeze Dried Raspberries 2.6%, Freeze Dried Strawberries 1.5%, Freeze Dried Blackcurrant Powder 1.5%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts & Soya

Net Contents

4 x 27g ℮