We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest 2 Dark Rum & Pineapple Upside Down Puddings 220g

Tesco Finest 2 Dark Rum & Pineapple Upside Down Puddings 220g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.25

£1.48/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pudding
Energy
1278kJ
304kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
12.3g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 277kcal

Butter enriched caramel flavour sponge with pineapple and dark rum sauce.
Our chefs make light & fluffy caramel sponges to a butter enriched recipe. Finished with sticky, sweet pineapple and a dark rum sauce.Butter enriched caramel flavour sponge with pineapple and a dark rum sauce made with British cream.
Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Light Brown Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Dark Rum (1.5%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

220g e (2x110g)

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here