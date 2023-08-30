We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour 140g

Swizzels Drumstick Squashies Original Raspberry & Milk Flavour 140g

Raspberry and Milk Flavour GumsLess Packaging**We are working hard to reduce our packaging.These packs use on average 24% less packaging than previous sharing bags
Swizzels together with the brand names are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
Free from artificial colours
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Flavourings, Apple Pulp, Glazing Agent: Carnaubawax, Colour: Anthocyanin

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 7, Serving size: 20g

Net Contents

140g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

