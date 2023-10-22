We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Chicken stuffing & Cranberry Sauce Sub

Tesco Chicken stuffing & Cranberry Sauce Sub

5(2)
Write a review

£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1750kJ
415kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 897kJ / 213kcal

Chicken breast with a mix of mayonnaise, sage and onion stuffing, and smoked bacon with cranberry chutney in a white sub roll.
White soft sub

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Cranberry, Smoked Bacon [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Cornflour, Plum, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Red Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Concentrated Plum Juice, Oats, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Dried Sage, Citrus Fibre, Dried Cranberry, Black Pepper, Parsley, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here