Olay Niacinamide 24 Fragrance Free Day Serum 40ml

Preventing and fighting the signs of ageing can feel frustrating but Olay's Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E face serum has got you covered. This moisturiser has been formulated to deliver instant 24H hydration and after 2 weeks your skin is visibly rejuvenated, with fine lines & wrinkles are being visibly reduced. Expertly crafted with a combination of 99% pure Niacinamide, that penetrates up to 10 layers deep to help activate surface cell renewal, and Vitamin E, a proven antioxidant that helps combat free radical damage and helps keep skin looking youthful. This lightweight, non greasy, fast absorbing and fragrance free formula is also dermatologist tested. Experience the age defying power of Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E!

Serum With 99% Pure Niacinamide & Vitamin E Skin is smoother & appears rejuvenated After 14 days, skin is visibly firmer and fine lines & wrinkles appear reduced Penetrates deep in the skin surface to help activate cell renewal Fragrance Free, Dermatologist & Clinically Tested Quick absorbing, non-greasy

Pack size: 40ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Alkane, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

40ml ℮

