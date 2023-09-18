Soreen Lift Bars Raspberry and Vanilla 4 Pack 168g

4 individually wrapped raspberry and vanilla flavoured soft baked bars

Satisfy your cravings with flavour that boosts you! Delicious raspberry and vanilla flavoured soft bakes are a source of naturally occurring vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Soreen Lift Bar multipacks are a perfect anytime snack whether you are on the go, at the gym or at home with a cup of tea.

At Soreen we believe good nutrition should taste great. We put smiles on faces with our delicious snacks to keep the nation going.

138 kcal Naturally Occurring Vitamin B12 Low in Fat Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for vegetarians and vegans 4 individually wrapped raspberry and vanilla flavoured cake bars Tasty swap for cereal bars or chocolate bars

Pack size: 168G

Vitamin B12 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism Vitamin B12 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Low in Sat Fat

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Pear Juice Concentrate, Malted Barley Flour, Raspberry Nuggets (4%) (Sugar, Water, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Black Carrot Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Anthocyanin), Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Yeast

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮