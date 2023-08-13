We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash, Sage and Risotto Soup 600g

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash, Sage and Risotto Soup 600g

£3.00

£0.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pot
Energy
945kJ
226kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.17g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ / 75kcal

A soup made with butternut squash, risotto rice, double cream, white wine and sage.
Sweet butternut squash has been paired with fragrant sage and risotto rice. It is then rounded off with French white wine and double cream to create this velvety and filling soup.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Butternut Squash (23%), Cooked Risotto Rice (13%) [Water, Risotto Rice], Carrot, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sage, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

