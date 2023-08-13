Tesco Finest Butternut Squash, Sage and Risotto Soup 600g

A soup made with butternut squash, risotto rice, double cream, white wine and sage.

Sweet butternut squash has been paired with fragrant sage and risotto rice. It is then rounded off with French white wine and double cream to create this velvety and filling soup.

Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Butternut Squash (23%), Cooked Risotto Rice (13%) [Water, Risotto Rice], Carrot, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), White Wine, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sage, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e