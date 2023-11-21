We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Crosta & Mollica Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartufi 2 x 104g

Crosta & Mollica Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartufi 2 x 104g

5(1)
£5.00

£2.40/100g

Vegetarian

Chocolate & Hazelnut Tartufi Gelato Truffles
Under Italy's baking heat, ice-cold gelato is virtually medicinal. Tartufi (or "truffles" in inglese) are southern Italy's best-loved gelato creation - delicate yet deeply rich ice cream truffles. At the centre, hazelnut gelato is surrounded by a layer of dark chocolate gelato then hand rolled in a cocoa and hazelnut crumb.Equally delicious under the warm Italian sun or in cooler climes.
'Altogether Italian'
Fresh CreamHand RolledRolled in Cocoa & HazelnutSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 208G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Cane Sugar, Fresh Whole Milk, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Fresh Cream (5%) (Milk), Hazelnuts (2.6%), Dark Chocolate Flakes (1.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Extract), Crushed Hazelnut Praline (1.4%) (Hazelnuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup), Milk Protein, Glucose Syrup, Free Range Egg Yolk, Cocoa Icing Sugar (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Butter), Mono-and -Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Stabilisers (Locust Bean & Guar Seed Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavours

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soy and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

2 x 104g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve straight from the freezer.

