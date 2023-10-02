We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 8 Chicken Balti Naans 128g

Tesco 8 Chicken Balti Naans 128g

£2.50

£1.95/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One naan
Energy
153kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1022kJ / 243kcal

Naan breads topped with shredded chicken breast and balti style sauce with coriander.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Naan bread topped with chicken in a Balti sauce
Pack size: 128G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (12%) [Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Salt], Onion, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Cornflour, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Nigella Seed, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Green Chilli, Cumin, Coriander Seed, Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Toasted Cumin Seed, Sugar, Dextrose, Fenugreek, Colour (Plain Caramel), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Fennel Seed, Ginger, Dill, Clove, Celery Seed, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

128g e

