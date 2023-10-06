Tesco Double Chocolate Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Contains gluten, wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Yeast, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk , Cocoa Mass, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Deactivated Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

With a white chocolate filling, topped with a dark chocolate flavoured coating and finished with white and milk chocolate swirls. Our soft, filled ring doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat. They are filled with a sweet white chocolate filling, topped with a dark chocolate flavoured coating and decorated with white and milk chocolate swirls for a chocolatey treat.

