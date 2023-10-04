We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baylis & Harding Boudiore Cherry Blossom Luxury Pamper Tin Gift Set

£12.00

£12.00/each

This product is available until 23/12/2023
Vegan

B/H Boudiore Chry Blsom Lxry Pamper Tin Gftst
Influenced by catwalk, interior and lifestyle trends this collection partners a fashionista floral print with luxe foils for femininity with a modern twist.Bold cherry-red floral prints are elevated against a dramatic black drop with subtle pink hues and gold accents to give this collection the luxury edge.
Printed on sustainable material.
Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Coumarin, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Body Butter: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hand Cream: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin

Preparation and Usage

Shower Crème and SoapLather and rinse.Body Butter and Hand CreamMassage gently into skin until fully absorbed.

