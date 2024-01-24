Laila Peri Peri Crispy Potato Grills 80g

Fried potato snacks with a peri-peri flavour seasoning

Laila Peri-Peri Grills are a blend of smoky heat and tangy zest with a satisfyingly crisp texture that complements the bold peri peri seasoning. Indulge your cravings with every bite. Indulge in the fiery flavours of Laila Peri Peri Grills that will set your taste buds ablaze! Laila Grills are a blend of spice and crunch, delivering a mouth-watering sensation that will awaken your senses with every crunchy bite. Laila Peri Peri Grills are not just about heat; They offer a symphony of flavours that complement the fiery spice. You'll experience hints of garlic and cayenne pepper that harmonize with the robust Peri Peri flavour. Whether you're hosting a gathering, unwinding after a long day, or simply looking to spice up your snack time, our grills are the ultimate choice.

Fried Potato Snacks with a Peri Peri Flavour Seasoning Fresh Packaging No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Potato Grills (66%) [Potato Starch (Sulphites), Dehydrated Potato (Sulphites), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Refined Palmolein Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Peri-Peri Seasoning (9%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder]

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Celery, Sesame, Lupin and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives