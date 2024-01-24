We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Laila Peri Peri Crispy Potato Grills 80g

Laila Peri Peri Crispy Potato Grills 80g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£0.90

£1.12/100g

Fried potato snacks with a peri-peri flavour seasoning
Laila Peri-Peri Grills are a blend of smoky heat and tangy zest with a satisfyingly crisp texture that complements the bold peri peri seasoning. Indulge your cravings with every bite.Indulge in the fiery flavours of Laila Peri Peri Grills that will set your taste buds ablaze! Laila Grills are a blend of spice and crunch, delivering a mouth-watering sensation that will awaken your senses with every crunchy bite.Laila Peri Peri Grills are not just about heat; They offer a symphony of flavours that complement the fiery spice. You'll experience hints of garlic and cayenne pepper that harmonize with the robust Peri Peri flavour.Whether you're hosting a gathering, unwinding after a long day, or simply looking to spice up your snack time, our grills are the ultimate choice.
Fried Potato Snacks with a Peri Peri Flavour SeasoningFresh PackagingNo artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Potato Grills (66%) [Potato Starch (Sulphites), Dehydrated Potato (Sulphites), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Refined Palmolein Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Peri-Peri Seasoning (9%) [Rice Flour, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder]

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Crustaceans, Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Celery, Sesame, Lupin and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 4 servings

Net Contents

80g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here