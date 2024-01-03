We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mango Coconut & Lime Loaded Chicken Wings 600g

Tesco Mango Coconut & Lime Loaded Chicken Wings 600g

4(1)
£4.00

£6.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1091kJ
261kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 211kcal

Single joint chicken wings coated in a mango flavour, lime and coconut glaze, topped with a coconut sprinkle, with mango and lime sauce.
Fruity & Crunchy with a coconut crunch topper and a mango, lime and coconut sauce
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (83%), Sugar, Mango, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Flour, Mango Purée, Coconut Extract, Maize Starch, Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Turmeric, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Citric Acid, Ginger, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Chilli, Parsley, Concentrated Lime Juice, Tapioca Dextrin, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Milk Proteins, Yeast Extract, Potato Dextrin, Mango Juice Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Lime Oil, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

