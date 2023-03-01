Haliborange Iron+ 30 Mixed Berry Gummies

30 Mixed Berry Flavour Gummies. Food Supplement with Iron and Vitamins. Find out more about the range at www.haliborange.com

Feeling fatigued? Iron plays an important role in carrying oxygen to where it's needed. If our bodies don't get enough iron, it can leave us feeling tired or fatigued. Iron is an essential nutrient, which means our bodies can't make it by itself, it's consumed through diet and supplementation. Try Haliborange Iron+ Energy Support Gummy which provides: Iron, vitamin C and B12 all help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin C increases iron absorption. Iron, vitamin C and B12 all contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin B12 contributes to normal red blood cell formation.

Suitable for 12+ Includes Vitamin C and B12 Fatigue Reduction

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, L-Ascorbic Acid, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Cyanocobalamin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Maltodextrin, Acids: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Colour: Anthocyanins, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Take 1 gummy a day

Lower age limit

12 Years