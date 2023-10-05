We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lamb Rack With Cornish Sea Salt & Black Pepper

Tesco Finest Lamb Rack With Cornish Sea Salt & Black Pepper

£17.36

£28.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250g
Energy
3841kJ
926kcal
46%of the reference intake
Fat
76.6g

high

109%of the reference intake
Saturates
33.0g

high

165%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ / 371kcal

Lamb rack with Cornish sea salt and black pepper and a sprig of rosemary.
Our Finest lamb rack has been matured for exceptional tenderness and has been skilfully prepared and diamond scored by our expert butchers. It is then seasoned with hand harvested sea salt from the Cornish coast, and cracked black pepper, ready to cook.PRIME CUT DIAMOND SCORED Matured for exceptional tenderness, this prime cut is diamond scored by our expert butchers

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb Rack (99%), Cornish Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Rapeseed Oil. 

Produce of

Origin UK, United Kingdom
Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

min 1 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.

