£500,000 Pink Multiplier Scratchcard Big Jackpot Game

Chances to Win: 10 Top Prizes Of: £500,000 Odds: 1 in 3.86 Key Games Features: Multiplier

"£2 £500,000 Pink Multiplier Scratchcard from The National Lottery with the chance to win a top prize of £500,000 in an instant.

£500,000 Pink Multiplier gives you the chance to win up to 10 times the prize!

Players must be 18+. Game Rules and Procedures apply and are available at www.national-lottery.co.uk/scratchcards.

Concerned you’re playing too much? Call GamCare free on 0808 8020 133, available 24/7. Search: 'Dream Big Play Small'"