L'Oreal Paris Casting Natural Gloss 923 Vanilla Lightest Blonde Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

L'Or/CNG 923 Vani Ltst Blonde S/Prmt Hair Dye

90% natural origin hair dye kit* Say hello to Casting Natural Gloss! A new addition from the UK'S No.1 Ammonia brand*. Our new conditioning colour gloss comes in a No Ammonia formula that can last up to 28 washes and results in 3x glossier,shinier, silkier hair**. Casting Natural Gloss is a low commitment semi-permanent hair dye. Give your hair lush, seamless, glossy colour that covers those annoying greys. Casting Natural Gloss has a 90% Natural Ingredient Kit and includes a butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour. 94% of consumers saw no visible damage*** - provides natural looking results. It conditions and smooths each strand, for hair so healthy it shines and perfect for first time colourers. *2022 NielsenlQ data,value and unit sales, Colourants Client defined, 52 w/e 09/01/22 United Kingdom Total Coverage ** VS uncoloured hair, instrumental test vs before colouration on bleached hair, average natural origin of colouring cream, developer and conditioning formulas ***291.6 consumer agrees out of 307

3X glossier shimmering colour Optimal 1st grey coverage Easy to use and perfect for first time colourer Ammonia Free & lasts up to 28 washes Includes butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour

Ingredients

1263113 B, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Mel / Honey, Xanthan Gum, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z298621/1), 1190014, Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin (F.I.L. C202320/2), 1247237, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetyl Esters, Parfum / Fragrance, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Salicylic Acid, Mel / Honey, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Caprylyl Glycol, Tartaric Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Coumarin (F.I.L. Z295827/2)

Preparation and Usage