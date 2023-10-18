Tesco 5 Snowman Mini Rolls

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk , Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Vanilla Flavour Frosting (26%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg , Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Shea Fat, Potato Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Tristearate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Riboflavin), Flavourings, Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Wheat Starch.

