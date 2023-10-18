We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 5 Snowman Mini Rolls

Tesco 5 Snowman Mini Rolls

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£0.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mini roll
Energy
553kJ
132kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.7g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1906kJ / 455kcal

Chocolate sponge mini rolls with vanilla flavour frosting, enrobed in milk chocolate topped with edible decoration.
Chocolate mini rolls with vanilla flavour frosting, enrobed in milk chocolate with a snowman decoration.Chocolate coated with vanilla flavour frosting

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Vanilla Flavour Frosting (26%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Potato Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Tristearate, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Riboflavin), Flavourings, Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

View all Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here