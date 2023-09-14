Barigny Sparkling Brut Blanc De Blancs 75Cl

Vinification Details

Barigny is a Sparkling wine made with the Charmat Method. The base wine is made just like with the Traditional Method, the first step is to make a base wine that will be the foundation of the sparkling wine. Secondary fermentation: Once the base wine is made, it is transferred to a large pressurized tank along with yeast and sugar. The carbon dioxide produced by the secondary fermentation is trapped in the tank, creating bubbles.

History

Barigny is a nice and affordable sparkling wine.

Regional Information