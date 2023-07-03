We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Organix KIDS Crunchy Waves Tangy Tomato 4x14g

Organix KIDS Crunchy Waves Tangy Tomato 4x14g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.60

£46.43/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Baked chickpea and corn snack seasoned with tomato, carrot, coriander, onion and garlic
EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture.Organix is a Registered trademark of Organix Brands Ltd.
I'm organicPerfect for LunchboxesNo junk promiseUnder 100 Kcal Per BagDeliciously tasty, utterly organic, fun-filled snacks for kids!Contains naturally occurring sugarsGluten freeSource of fibreNo added saltVegetarian & vegan friendly
Pack size: 56G
Source of fibreNo added salt

Ingredients

Chickpea Flour 49.2%, Corn 32.8%, Sunflower Oil 10.0%, Tomato Powder 5.6%, Carrot Powder 2.0%, Dried Coriander Leaf 0.2%, Onion Powder 0.1%, Garlic Powder 0.1%, Total 100%

Net Contents

4 x 14g ℮

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here