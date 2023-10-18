We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Shampoo 400ml

Pantene's Pro-V Infinite Lengths Shampoo for damaged hair helps strengthen mid to long hair and leave it looking visibly healthier. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin E, it's a hair strengthening shampoo that nourishes and helps repair damaged hair from root to tip while preventing split ends. It instantly reverses signs of damage to give smoothness and a healthy looking shine to long hair. Use together with other Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths hair products for a complete hair care routine.
Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Shampoo nourishes mid to long damaged hair to help strengthen itPro-V blend formula enriched with niacinamide and vitamin E, with no silicones, mineral oils or colourantsDamaged hair repair from root to tip while preventing split ends, making it look visibly healthierIt gently cleanses hair while instantly reversing signs of damage to give smoothness and shine to long hairTested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute100% recyclable bottle (excluding the cap)
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Tocopheryl Acetate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Niacinamide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine

400ml ℮

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Infinite Lengths conditioner and treatments. Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Infinite Lengths conditioner and treatments.

