Tesco Finest Pork Cranberry and Apple Stuffing 400g

Tesco Finest Pork Cranberry and Apple Stuffing 400g

£3.25

£8.12/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
680kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.96g

high

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1134kJ / 272kcal

Pork stuffing with dried Granny Smith apples and dried cranberry, wrapped in smoked dry cured streaky bacon.
Our stuffing is mixed with dried apples and cranberries for a well balanced, fruity flavour before being carefully wrapped in oak smoked bacon. The perfect accompaniment to your Christmas Dinner.Sweet & Succulent Wrapped in oak smoked bacon
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (46%), Water, Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Pea Flakes, Pea Protein, Dried Granny Smith Apples, Sugar, Dried Cranberry, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Apple Powder, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Cinnamon, Sage, Parsley, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

