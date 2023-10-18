We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tilda Kids Banana & Strawberry Rice Pudding 125g

£1.25

£10.00/kg

A fruity rice pudding bursting with bananas and strawberries.Visit tilda.com/KidsFor more information about the Tilda kids range.
NEW Tilda Kids Rice Puddings are the perfect cupboard essential for a quick and easy snack or after dinner treat. Warm it up or eat it cold - they are delicious at any temperature, on their own, or with fresh fruit! Our rice puddings are super tasty for all children, including those that are dairy free, gluten free and vegetarian.A fruity rice pudding bursting with bananas and strawberries, counting as 1 of 5-a-day.
Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly.Perfect for children who are weaned and happily eating solid food, our Tilda Kids range has been especially developed with younger palates in mind. Every pouch is bursting with yummy, natural ingredients with nothing artificial so whether it be our delicious range of rice and vegetables or our tasty rice puddings, you’re in safe hands with us. All variants are gluten free and vegetarian. The perfect cupboard essential for busy parents.
Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.Registered trademarks. Copyright Tilda 2023.
Eat hot or cold1 of Your 5 a daySuitable for children who are weaned & happily eating solid foodFinest RiceGluten freeDairy freeNothing Artificial
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (55%), Banana Puree (28%), Strawberry Puree (8%), Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Number of uses

1 serving per pack: serving size 125g

Net Contents

125g ℮

