Tesco 2 Smoked Haddock Vol Au Vents 240g

£4.50

£18.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One vol-au-vent
Energy
1303kJ
313kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.7g

high

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.3g

high

67%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1164kJ / 279kcal

Dyed smoked haddock in a cheese and a chive sauce with parsley in a puff pastry case.
Rich & Flaky Smoked haddock in a cheese & chive sauce served in a pastry case
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Dyed Smoked Haddock (25%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colour (Curcumin)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butterfat (Milk), Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Thickener (Pectin), Pasteurised Egg, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cheese Powder (Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Chive, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract (Barley), Parsley, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Mustard Husk, Lovage Extract, Lovage, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, Pimento Powder, Acidity Regulator (Monosodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using haddock caught in the North-East Atlantic.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

