Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Butternut Squash & Chestnut Wrap

Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Butternut Squash & Chestnut Wrap

3(2)
£2.85

£2.85/each

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1658kJ
394kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.3g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 786kJ / 187kcal

Spiced butternut squash and chestnuts, braised red cabbage, pea protein alternative to mayonnaise and spinach in a turmeric tortilla wrap.
Our chefs' recipe layers roasted butternut squash with chestnuts, braised red cabbage, spinach and rosemary vegan mayo in a vibrant turmeric wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY100% Plant Based

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butternut Squash, Water, Red Cabbage, Spinach, Palm Oil, Chestnuts, Rapeseed Oil, Apple, Glucose Syrup, Turmeric, Cider Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid), Salt, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Wholewheat Flour, Yeast Extract, Spices, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mushroom Juice, Pea Protein, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Redcurrant Juice from Concentrate, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Elderberry Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Dextrose, Potato Dextrin, Preservative (L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

