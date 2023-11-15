We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baylis & Harding Kindness Vitamin C & Niacinamide Body Wash 500Ml

£5.00

£1.00/100ml

Vegan

B/H KINDNESS VIT C & NIACINAMIDE BODY WASH 500ML
Kindness++ Supports skins natural pH+ Scientifically proven ingredients+ Luxury fragrance with notes of orange & mangoA blend of hero skincare ingredients known for their brightening, hydrating & conditioning superpowers as well as their ability to promote smooth, healthy skin.
Nature + science = resultsWith Added Allantoin & Provitamin B5Cleanse & GlowScientifically Proven Ingredients98% Naturally DerivedDermatologist ApprovedSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Glycol Distearate, Allantoin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Laureth-4, Panthenol, Limonene, Linalool, Niacinamide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lather and rinse.

